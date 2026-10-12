Sheikha Aisha Humaid Al Mulla Honours Arif Developments For CSR Excellence At Museum Of The Future

Published: Mon 12 Oct 2026, 5:39 PM

Arif Developments has been honoured with the 'Excellence in CSR' award at the AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026, held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on October 10, 2026, recognising the UAE-based real estate developer's commitment to corporate social responsibility, humanitarian initiatives and community engagement.

The award was presented to the Arif Developments team by Sheikha Aisha Humaid Al Mulla, marking another milestone for the company as it continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE real estate sector and its commitment to giving back to society.

The recognition reflects the company's belief that responsible business leadership extends beyond commercial success and that organisations have an important role to play in supporting the communities that contribute to the nation's progress.

Among Arif Developments' community initiatives was its large-scale Ramadan Iftar programme earlier this year, through which the company served meals to more than 10,000 blue-collar workers across the UAE. The initiative recognised the dedication of workers whose contributions remain fundamental to the country's infrastructure, construction industry and continued development.

By bringing together workers from diverse backgrounds and communities, the programme reinforced the values of compassion, gratitude, unity and social inclusion that are deeply embedded in the UAE's culture.

Commenting on the recognition, Arif Abdul Latif, chairman and founder of Arif Developments, said:“Receiving the Excellence in CSR award is an honour for our entire team and a recognition of a responsibility we take very seriously. At Arif Developments, we believe that the true measure of success is not simply the projects we deliver or the milestones we achieve, but the positive difference we make in people's lives.

“The UAE has given businesses an extraordinary environment in which to grow and succeed. We believe it is equally important to give back to the communities and individuals who contribute to this nation's remarkable journey. This recognition encourages us to continue making social responsibility an integral part of everything we do,” he added.

The AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026 brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, community contributors and distinguished guests to celebrate achievement, inclusion and positive social impact.

The programme also featured performances by children who are People of Determination and welcomed entrepreneurs who are People of Determination, reinforcing the importance of creating opportunities, celebrating abilities and recognising contributions from every section of society.

For Arif Developments, the recognition comes during a period of growing momentum for its real estate portfolio, led by its flagship residential project, Kabbali Hills, a luxury villa community in Helio 2, Ajman.

The development reflects the company's focus on architectural individuality and quality-led residential living, with distinctly designed villas that offer contemporary layouts, privacy, comfort and long-term value. Construction at Kabbali Hills continues to progress as the company advances its vision for thoughtfully planned residential communities.

While Kabbali Hills represents Arif Developments' ambitions within the property sector, the company's CSR activities demonstrate a broader commitment to the people and communities surrounding its operations.

The Excellence in CSR Award further strengthens Arif Developments' commitment to responsible growth, underscoring its belief that building a lasting legacy requires investment not only in places, but also in people.

With this latest recognition, Arif Developments aims to continue supporting community initiatives while contributing to the UAE's evolving real estate landscape through quality, innovation and responsible business practices.