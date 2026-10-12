UAE Issues Recall Of Affected Batch Of Face Masks Due To Quality Concerns

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the precautionary recall of a batch of Nin 160 FMB-NML blue three-ply face masks over quality concerns.

In a circular issued to healthcare facilities and practitioners in Dubai's private health sector, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) referred to the establishment's recall notice and urged them to comply with its instructions.

The EDE instructed the local distributor to immediately withdraw all quantities of the affected batch from the UAE market and isolate both recalled products and remaining stock under quarantine.

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The distributor was also told to stop any further distribution of the affected masks and provide the EDE with details of the quantities imported, distributed, recalled and remaining in stock. It must also submit a complete list of distribution locations across the country.

In June, authority ordered the recall of two insecticide products sold under the brand name Goodbye All Insects, both manufactured by SCITRA, after finding regulatory and technical violations related to the marketing of unregistered products.

One of the products was also found to contain a prohibited substance and was immediately withdrawn from the market to protect consumers.

On January 27, the EDE also announced a voluntary, precautionary recall of selected Nestlé infant formula products in the UAE after traces of Bacillus cereus, which can produce the toxin cereulide, were detected in a raw material used in production. The measure was taken in coordination with Nestlé to protect consumer health and safety.

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