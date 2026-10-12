Jantar Mantar Removed As Designated Protest Venue Amid Election Demonstrations

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Amid the ongoing protests calling for the resignation Election Commissioner of India, Jantar Mantar in the country's capital has been removed as the designated location for protests, according to an official notice from Delhi Police.

The police announced three new venues in the city for protests and demonstrations - Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

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This comes as hundreds of opposition party demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court on Monday to protest the removal of millions of names from voter lists that has sparked days of unrest in the Indian capital and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Opposition parties and supporters of the "cockroach" youth movement have taken to the streets almost daily this month to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the revision that critics say benefits Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The change that started last year led to over 130 million names – more than the population of Japan – being struck from voter lists, including 28 million who had died, 63 million who had relocated, and 30 million who could not be traced.

Police detained thousands of protesters over the weekend, including leaders of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), as supporters of the youth movement sought to march in protest and were stopped by thousands of security personnel who locked down central Delhi.

The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol, while the BJP has accused its rivals of trying to undermine the country's democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

(Inputs from ANI and Reuters)

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