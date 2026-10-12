India's $87 Billion River-Linking Project Sparks Protests As Floods Hit Homes, Temples

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Standing knee-deep in the Ken River, with mud smeared on her face to symbolise a connection to land her family has farmed for more than a century, Bitti Bai Kondar is among hundreds of tribal residents voicing anger over an $87 billion government project to link India 's rivers.

The mother of four adult sons, who are all protesting with her, has watched as rising water from work on the project has flooded her village. But the protesters say they'd rather die than leave their ancestral home without better compensation.

Recommended For You

"The government is taking our land and water without giving us another place to live," said Kondar, who is among scores of women who have shown their defiance by lying on mock funeral pyres.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"They're digging up our soil to build their dam, but they're not giving us enough compensation to rebuild our lives."

The dispute is an early test for India's ambitious plan to link some 30 rivers nationwide, which has been decades in the making but only gathered momentum in recent years, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The aim is to redistribute water to drought-prone regions, boosting food security by aiding tens of millions of farmers in a country where agriculture remains a major employer. Critics say the programme risks uprooting communities and damaging fragile ecosystems.

Connecting Madhya Pradesh's Ken River to Uttar Pradesh's Betwa River is phase one, with a cost of about $4.6 billion.

The government has offered residents along the Ken River in Panna district at least 1.25 million Indian rupees ($13,000) per hectare, more than double the initial offer of 500,000 rupees.

Usha Parmar, the district administrator, said compensation to over 90% of people had already been paid.

However, some residents argue the payments don't cover all their losses. Dhaniram Bhatnagar, a local priest from the area, said the temple where he worked had been completely submerged.

"The temple was my only source of income and now it is gone," he said, adding: "The compensation offered by the government is only for my home, and that is not enough."

Environmental concerns

Environmentalists have long opposed the project, saying the proposed 2-km-long Daudhan Dam on the Ken River will inundate some 9,000 hectares (22,200 acres) of land, including a significant portion of the Panna Tiger Reserve, one of India's most successful tiger conservation programmes.

The government has said the environmental impact is "unavoidable", but can be mitigated through tree planting, wildlife conservation and other measures.

Some critics even question the scientific basis for the multi-billion-dollar plan.

"There is a big question mark over this project's feasibility because it rests on a hydrological presumption: a surplus in the Ken basin and a deficit in the Betwa basin," said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

"That presumption has never been conclusively established."

A government spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on the scientific assumptions underpinning the project and referred Reuters to an August 21 statement that said the project would help address chronic water scarcity in the Bundelkhand region, providing irrigation, drinking water and hydropower.

India deploys police, restricts transport ahead of major protest CJP protests: India detains Abhijeet Dipke, ex Kerala CM, Druv Rathee to defuse rally India's Cockroach Janata Party, student groups to protest, demand poll chief's resignation

ALSO READ