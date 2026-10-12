Kuwait Investigates Alleged Child Abuse At Nursery After Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs is investigating a video circulating on social media that appears to show a child being abused inside a nursery, according to local media.

Faisal Al Kandari, the ministry's acting undersecretary, said action was being taken on the instructions of Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Family and Childhood Affairs Amthal Al Huwaila.

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The ministry has instructed the relevant department to summon the child's guardian and the nursery's official for questioning to establish what happened. Legal action will follow as necessary, Al Kandari said in a statement on Saturday.

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He stressed that protecting children and ensuring their safety remained a priority, adding that the ministry would not tolerate any violations that put their wellbeing at risk, according to local media reports. Anyone found responsible would face legal action, he said.

Al Kandari also reminded nurseries that they are required to install surveillance cameras under a ministry circular. The requirement is intended to strengthen monitoring and help keep children safe while in their care.

The investigation will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether anyone should be held legally responsible.

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