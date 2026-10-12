Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer's Wedding In Hawaii

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer has married music executive Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii, with her ex-husband, Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, officiating the ceremony.

According to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, the Spider-Man actor officiated the ceremony, which took place at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai on October 10.

Recommended For You

Photos shared by the account show Meyer embracing Ogunlesi in a white wedding gown, while Maguire stands beside the couple holding a piece of paper as he officiates the ceremony.

The wedding also brought together several Hollywood celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos.

Other guests reportedly included Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Vittoria Ceretti, Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa, Erin Foster, Courteney Cox, Rachel Zoe and rapper Young Thug.

Meyer and Maguire were married for nine years before announcing their separation in 2016. The former couple share two children, Ruby and Otis.

Despite their separation, the two have maintained a close relationship over the years, particularly when it comes to raising their children.

Meyer has previously spoken about their friendship after divorce and how they have continued to support each other as parents.

According to People, their divorce was finalised in September 2026.

Meyer, who founded her own jewellery brand, has been linked to Ogunlesi since 2023. The couple also welcomed a daughter earlier this year.

Despite the star-studded guest list, Maguire's presence at his former wife's wedding attracted particular attention online.

Maguire and Meyer have remained on good terms since their separation and have continued to support each other while raising their children.

The wedding marked a new chapter for Meyer and Ogunlesi, with family, friends and several well-known Hollywood figures gathering in Hawaii for the occasion.

Look: Jemima Khan shares inside photos from her wedding 'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon marries Veronica Leahov in France wedding Jordyn Woods marries Karl-Anthony Towns in Malibu, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet among guests

ALSO READ