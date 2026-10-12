Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Reveals How Working With Him Changed Their Relationship

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sylvester Stallone's daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone has opened up about how working alongside her father on the television series Tulsa King has changed their relationship.

Speaking to 'People', the 24-year-old actress shared how spending time with her father on set has brought them closer over the past five years.

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Scarlet explained that working together has given them the opportunity to spend more time with each other, something that was difficult when she was younger due to her father's busy acting career.

"We've grown as friends. We've really become friends," she said adding that they have developed a better understanding and respect for each other through their time working together.

The actress also spoke about the lighter moments they share on set, revealing that her father often teases her about the way she speaks.

She explained that her father has a more traditional way of speaking, while she often uses slang and expressions popular among Gen-Z.

Despite their differences, Scarlet said they often laugh and joke with each other while filming.

In 'Tulsa King', Sylvester plays Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia figure who is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after spending 25 years in prison.

Scarlet plays Spencer, a former coffee shop employee who later begins working with horses at a ranch connected to Manfredi's operations.

Her character, who previously appeared in a recurring role, has been promoted to a series regular for the show's fourth season.

Scarlet told People she was excited but also nervous when she learned about her expanded role, explaining that she wanted to work hard and make everyone proud.

The fourth season of 'Tulsa King' is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 16, with Scarlet taking on a bigger role in the series.

For Scarlet, working on the show has not only helped her develop her acting career but has also given her more opportunities to spend time with her father.

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