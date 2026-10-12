Alia Bhatt Sports 'Tumbbad' Eye Mask As Film Completes 8 Years, Congratulates Team

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Alia Bhatt congratulated Sohum Shah on the eight-year anniversary of his film 'Tumbbad', a horror fantasy that marked eight years since its release.

Alia shared a picture of herself wearing the eye mask on her Instagram Story.

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The actor was seen wearing the custom-made mask associated with the film, which has become known for its dark and unusual look.

Her post has added to the buzz around the sequel, though the picture itself does not confirm any details about her role.

The post comes amid her involvement in the project. Earlier in July, the makers of 'Tumbbad 2' officially confirmed that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the highly anticipated sequel.

The announcement marked Bhatt's first full-fledged venture into the horror genre and signalled a new chapter for the franchise. Sohum Shah shared the news on Instagram by posting photos and writing,“A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt.”

Released in 2018, 'Tumbbad' was directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starred Sohum Shah in the lead role. The film follows a man's search for hidden treasure in a village while exploring themes of greed, mythology and fear.

Although the film had a modest run when it first arrived in theatres, it gained a strong following over the years. Its 2024 re-release also drew movie buffs back to cinemas, giving the film a fresh run at the box office.

Sohum Shah has been working on the next chapter of the story with director Adesh Prasad. The upcoming film carries the tagline 'Pralay Aayega', adding to the mystery surrounding the sequel.

'Tumbbad 2' is directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, in association with Pen Studios. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar.