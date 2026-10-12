Arab League To Convene Emergency Session Tuesday On International Protection For Palestinians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Council of the League of Arab States is set to convene an extraordinary session at the level of permanent representatives on Tuesday to examine mechanisms for providing international protection for the Palestinian people and ensuring respect for international law and relevant international resolutions concerning Jerusalem's legal status.

The session comes in response to a request submitted by the State of Palestine to the Arab League's General Secretariat to discuss ways to set Arab and international efforts in motion amid escalating assaults by Israeli occupation forces and armed settlers against Palestinians and their property, with such actions being enabled and abetted by the occupying government and its military.

Palestine's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Muhannad Al Aklouk, said the request to convene the session came amid escalating assaults by occupation forces, which are pursuing a systematic policy aimed at displacing Palestinian communities, expanding settlements, and gnawing away at the prospects for a two-state solution.

He noted that the session would address acts of violence targeting occupied Jerusalem and its international legal status, particularly amid some countries' decisions to open embassies in the city.