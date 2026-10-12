EU Establishes Training Mission For Lebanese Army

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union on Monday established a mission to help train Lebanon's cash-strapped armed forces as it struggles to assert control in the country.

The move comes as the mandate for the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is set to expire -- but the EU insists its mission is not a replacement.

"It will advise and assist the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"With this new mission -- a major update of our security ties -- we continue to support the country's institutions in restoring full sovereignty and building lasting stability for the Lebanese people."

EU officials said the aim for the mission was to have up to 150 civilian and military staff.

Lebanon's under-resourced military faces enormous challenges, including in completing its deployment to south Lebanon under a US-sponsored framework agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon in June.

In March, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah drew the country into the broader Middle East war by attacking Israel, which responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says have killed more than 4,300 people.

Israel now maintains troops in a self-declared "security zone" running around 10 kilometres (six miles) inside Lebanon along the border.

Violence has decreased since a ceasefire following a US-Iran understanding in June, and the US-sponsored Lebanon-Israel framework agreed later that month.