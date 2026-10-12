Energy Minister Attends WPC Energy Congress In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi attended the 25th WPC Energy Congress, which was opened in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, by the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The conference and the accompanying exhibition, held October 11-15, are part of the Riyadh Energy Week. The event is used by global leaders, ministers, and industry executives as a central stage for high-level dialogue and strategic cooperation in the energy industry.

The WPC Energy Congress program provides a neutral platform for debate on energy security, supply resilience, responsible production, and the integration of lower-carbon systems, while recognizing the continued role of oil and gas in energy access and economic development. It includes ministerial dialogues focused on the future of energy and the perspectives on global oil and gas markets.