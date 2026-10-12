Fixgo Announces Nationwide Shipping Of Auto Parts From California Warehouse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTEBELLO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FixGo, today announced today nationwide shipping for replacement auto parts fulfilled from its warehouse in Commerce, California. The service allows customers across the United States to order automotive components online and have them delivered directly to their homes.

FixGo's online catalog includes products from more than 40 brands, including Bosch and Akebono. Its selection covers multiple automotive categories, with an emphasis on ceramic brake pads and chassis components. Customers can browse available products, verify vehicle compatibility, and place orders through the company's online platform.







Orders with confirmed vehicle fitment are generally shipped within one to two business days, according to FixGo. Following dispatch, delivery typically takes three to seven days, depending on the shipping carrier and destination. The company uses major shipping providers, including UPS, FedEx, USPS, and UNIUNI, to fulfill orders across the country.

The nationwide shipping service expands access to FixGo's auto parts catalog beyond the Southern California region, where its tire installation network currently operates. Customers can order replacement components in advance of scheduled maintenance or repair appointments and receive them at their preferred delivery address.

FixGo attributes its pricing approach to direct purchasing from tier-one suppliers, centralized warehouse operations, and a business model without traditional retail storefronts. The company says these practices help reduce supply-chain costs and support competitive pricing for customers comparing automotive parts online.

Free shipping is included as a standard offering, according to the company. FixGo encourages customers to compare total purchase costs and verify that listings match the same brand, part number, and package quantity when evaluating different sellers.

The company also states that all auto parts sold through its platform are covered by a 100% authenticity guarantee. Its return and exchange policy allows customers to return or exchange eligible items within 90 days, with a free return shipping label provided under the company's policy.

Before purchasing replacement components, FixGo advises customers to verify vehicle compatibility and confirm the correct part number. For brake pads, buyers should also check whether the parts are intended for the front or rear axle, the required quantity, and whether installation hardware is included. The company provides a brake-pad buying guide to help customers review these details before ordering.

With nationwide parts delivery and a regional tire installation network, FixGo continues to serve different automotive purchasing needs through its online platform. The parts shipping service provides customers with an additional option for sourcing replacement components without depending solely on nearby retail inventory.

About FixGo

FixGo is a digital tire retail and installation network serving Southern California. The company provides tire delivery across Greater Los Angeles, with next-day fulfillment available in 146 regional ZIP codes for select product lines, and three-to-five-day delivery in the San Diego area. FixGo connects drivers with more than 200 independent local installation partners. For product information, order tracking, and installation partnership inquiries, visit.

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