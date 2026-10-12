MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forge Claw reaches more than 11,000 customers as demand grows for heavy equipment attachments across construction, landscaping, and material handling.

Sheridan, WY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Claw, a heavy equipment attachment manufacturer based in Sheridan, Wyoming, has achieved a significant business milestone by surpassing 11,000 customers. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing durable attachments for construction, landscaping, and material handling operations across North America.

This growth reflects increasing demand for reliable equipment solutions in the heavy machinery sector, particularly among contractors and operators seeking quality alternatives for their fleet needs.

Forge Claw







Forge Claw

The company's portfolio includes versatile attachment options designed to maximize equipment efficiency. Among its popular offerings, the skid steer grapple bucket has become a preferred choice for contractors managing debris removal and sorting operations. These attachments enable operators to accomplish more work with existing equipment investments while maintaining safety and performance standards essential to jobsite success.

Market demand for specialized equipment attachments has grown significantly as contractors seek cost-effective solutions to expand their operational capabilities. Forge Claw 's expansion reflects this industry trend, with customers recognizing the value of precision-engineered attachments that deliver consistent results across varying applications. The company's product range continues to evolve based on customer feedback and emerging industry needs, ensuring operators have access to tools that address their most pressing operational challenges.

A company spokesperson noted that customer growth over the past several years has been driven by word-of-mouth recommendations and proven product reliability. "Our customers depend on equipment that performs consistently under demanding conditions, and we've built our reputation by delivering exactly that kind of dependable quality," the spokesperson stated. The company remains focused on maintaining high manufacturing standards while expanding its product availability to serve growing customer needs.

How Forge Claw Meets Heavy Equipment Attachment Needs

Forge Claw addresses a critical market gap by providing specialized attachments that extend equipment versatility without requiring significant capital investment in additional machinery. Contractors throughout Sheridan, Casper, and surrounding communities rely on the company's solutions for tasks ranging from material handling to site preparation. The skid steer grapple bucket collection offers operators multiple configurations to handle various project requirements, while the tractor grapple lineup serves agricultural and landscaping professionals effectively.

For operations requiring smaller equipment solutions, the compact tractor grapple delivers similar functionality in a reduced footprint, making it ideal for properties with space constraints or specialized applications.

Material handling represents another significant application area where Forge Claw attachments prove invaluable. The skid steer rock bucket is engineered specifically for aggregate sorting, landscaping material distribution, and similar tasks that require reliable containment and precise control. These specialized buckets feature reinforced construction and optimized designs that prevent material loss while reducing operational strain on equipment components.

Forge Claw Key Products and Facts

Service Coverage: Sheridan, Wyoming headquarters serving North American customers across construction, landscaping, and material handling industries

Product Offerings: Skid steer attachments, tractor grapples, rock buckets, and specialized equipment solutions for equipment operators

Customer Base: Over 11,000 satisfied customers representing diverse sectors and operational requirements

Manufacturing Focus: Durable, precision-engineered attachments designed for reliability and performance in demanding applications

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What types of heavy equipment attachments does Forge Claw manufacture?

A: Forge Claw manufactures a comprehensive range of attachments including grapple buckets for skid steers, tractor grapples for agricultural and landscaping operations, and specialized rock buckets for material handling. The company's product line addresses diverse jobsite requirements from debris removal to precision material sorting and placement.

Q: How does Forge Claw ensure attachment quality and durability?

A: Each attachment is engineered with precision manufacturing processes and quality materials selected to withstand demanding operational conditions. Forge Claw conducts rigorous testing to verify that every product meets the performance standards contractors expect.

Q: What geographic areas does Forge Claw serve?

A: Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Forge Claw serves customers throughout North America, including contractors in surrounding communities and distant regions. The company ships products nationwide while maintaining local accessibility for customers in Wyoming and neighboring states.

Q: How can contractors purchase Forge Claw attachments?

A: Customers can browse the complete product catalog and place orders through Forge Claw's online platform or contact the company directly for personalized assistance. The company's website provides detailed product specifications and ordering information for all attachment types.

Visit to explore the complete product lineup and customer resources.

About Forge Claw: Forge Claw manufactures heavy equipment attachments designed to enhance productivity and reliability for construction professionals, landscapers, and equipment operators. Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, the company has built its reputation on precision engineering and commitment to quality across its complete product range.

With over 11,000 satisfied customers, Forge Claw continues to deliver innovative solutions that maximize equipment efficiency.

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Contact:

Forge Claw

30 North Gould Street, STE R

Sheridan, WY 82801

(888) 388-6514

forgeclaw.com

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Forge Claw Surpasses 11,000 Customers as Demand for Heavy Equipment Attachments Grows