MH EQUIPMENT AND BOHL EQUIPMENT COMBINE OPERATIONS, EXPANDING MATERIAL HANDLING SUPPORT IN OHIO AND INDIANA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This MH Equipment partnership adds locations in Fort Wayne, IN, as well as Toledo and Marion, OH, expanding forklift sales, parts, and service support for commercial and industrial customers.

Des Moines, IA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MH Equipment, one of the largest material handling dealers in the Midwest, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to combine operations with Bohl Equipment, a premier provider of material handling solutions in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana, effective October 1, 2026. Through this partnership, MH Equipment will add three Bohl Equipment locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as Toledo and Marion, Ohio, expanding its regional service network to more than 30 locations and bringing enhanced resources and support to businesses throughout the territory.

“We're honored to welcome the Bohl Equipment team into the MH family,” said Coit Edison, CEO of MH Equipment.“Bohl has built an incredible reputation over the decades for customer care and technical excellence. This merger is built on mutual respect and shared values, and we look forward to continuing their legacy of service quality across the region.”









MH Equipment

MH Equipment and Bohl Equipment have longstanding roots in the material handling industry, and both serve customers as authorized dealers of Hyster and Yale equipment. The combined organization brings together Bohl's experienced employees, including its team of service technicians, with MH Equipment's scale and operational resources to help customers improve equipment uptime, workplace safety, and productivity.

“For generations, Bohl Equipment has been built by dedicated employees and strong customer relationships,” said Doug Bohl, Co-Owner of Bohl Equipment.“As our industry continues to evolve, we believed it was important to align with an organization that could provide long-term stability, additional resources, and new opportunities for our team. Because of our long-standing relationship with MH Equipment and confidence in and respect for its leadership, we knew they were the right fit. We are proud of what our employees have built, and we believe they will continue to thrive as part of the MH Equipment family.”









MH Equipment

Customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana will continue to have access to local forklift and material handling equipment sales, rentals, planned maintenance, emergency repair, parts support, fleet management, and warehouse productivity solutions. Existing customer operations, scheduled service, sales relationships, and support at the Fort Wayne, Marion, and Toledo branches will continue without interruption. Customers can expect the same local teams, supported by expanded equipment inventory and broader regional service capabilities.

Beginning October 1, 2026, the branch phone numbers will be:

. Fort Wayne: 260-601-7847

. Marion: 740-736-2022

. Toledo: 419-725-9866

About MH Equipment

MH Equipment is one of the largest and most trusted material handling dealers in the United States, with over 30 locations and more than 1,100 employees serving customers across 10 states throughout the Midwest and East. We go beyond equipment; we deliver solutions that keep your operations moving. From forklift and fleet sales to responsive service, rentals, certification and training, and advanced engineered solutions, our team is committed to maximizing your uptime, safety, and efficiency. Whether you're optimizing a single facility or managing a multi-site operation, MH Equipment is your dedicated partner every step of the way.

About Bohl Equipment

Founded in 1924, Bohl Equipment is a family-owned material handling company with a century-long commitment to doing more than the customer expects. Serving industrial and commercial customers throughout the Midwest, Bohl provides new and used equipment, rentals, parts, service, training, and material handling solutions from industry-leading manufacturers. Backed by more than 50 service technicians and generations of employee expertise, the company is known for responsive customer support, strong relationships, and a commitment to improving workplace safety, productivity, and operational reliability. Whether supporting a local warehouse or a multi-site enterprise, Bohl Equipment helps customers keep their businesses moving forward.

Editor's Note

Bohl Crane is not part of this transaction. While Bohl Equipment and Bohl Crane share a long history and common heritage, they have always operated as separate businesses, with distinct leadership, employees, and operations. Bohl Crane remains independently owned and operated, with a strong commitment to its customers, employees, and continued growth throughout the region.

###



Contact



MH Equipment

Gabi Howard

1711 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314

515-415-1281

...





Facebook:

YouTube:

LinkeIn:









Attachment

MH EQUIPMENT AND BOHL EQUIPMENT COMBINE OPERATIONS, EXPANDING MATERIAL HANDLING SUPPORT IN OHIO AND INDIANA