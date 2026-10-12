Tukaram Mundhe Denies Transfer Reports, Says He Continues As Maharashtra FDA Chief Despite MPSC Probe Committee Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Tukaram Mundhe said on social media that he has not been transferred from the FDA, refuting reports that he had been removed from the post.

"I continue to serve as Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra," Mundhe said in a social media post on Monday, adding, "Our fight against unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs goes on."

"I continue to serve as Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra. Our fight against adulterated food and substandard drugs continues unabated," Mundhe also said.

This news comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government appointing Mundhe as the secretary of a committee that will probe alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC ) examinations.

| MPSC aspirants call off protest: Mundhe to lead inquiry panel - Top updates

The MPSC aspirants were staging a protest for 10 days, and only ended their stir late Sunday night after this committee was formed.

MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar subsequently announced that he was going on leave till the inquiry is concluded.

The committee formed under Mundhe will also include former justice Dilip Bhosale as its chairman. Other members would be IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil, and retired justice P D Naik.

'Good governance about making a difference': Mundhe

Mundhe has now become probably the most popular public servant in India currently after his raids across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to ensure food safety standards are being maintained.

Foreign publications have also taken note of his growing popularity, with the New York Times dubbing him a 'Rock Star'.

Mundhe shared the story himself on social media and said, "Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference."

"Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust."

"When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works," he added.

| Maharashtra: FDA, led by IAS Tukaram Mundhe, suspends licence of 8 outlets Maha FDA launching 'Eat Right' campaign

The Maharashtra FDA will launch the 'Eat Right' movement to promote food safety, improve eating habits and educate people about the food they consume, Mundhe announced Saturday.

This initiative would comprise of programmes like Eat Right Schools, Eat Right Places and Eat Right Worshipping Places, along with digital campaigns, to encourage people to make informed food choices.

"Ultimately, it is not about regulation; it is about eating habits, what we eat, what we consume day in and day out, what our children eat and consume. We should know what to eat, how to eat and how much to eat," Mundhe said at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2026.

With agency inputs