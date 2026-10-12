Gold And The US Dollar Are Both Rising - Here's What Traders Should Watch

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a gold and US dollar market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

What a way to end the week.

The dollar is pushing higher, but precious metals aren't exactly rolling over. In fact, several of them are attempting to reverse recent bearish technical developments. Gold has pushed through two resistance lines, silver has already invalidated a small breakdown, and platinum is fighting to reclaim its former rising channel.

That's an interesting combination - especially with the dollar showing strength at the same time. But here's the catch: most of today's bullish developments still need confirmation from the daily close. And that distinction matters. A market can look spectacular halfway through a session and tell a very different story by the closing bell.

Let's see what the bulls have accomplished - and what they still need to prove.

AdvertisementUS Dollar (DX.F) - The Bulls Aren't Done Yet

So, what has changed?

At first glance, not much. The dollar is still hanging around that orange consolidation zone investors have grown to know - and probably hate.

But take a closer look, and Friday's price action becomes a little more interesting.

First, today's lower opening in Asia didn't exactly inspire confidence. Yet buyers stepped in before the dollar even reached its first support area: Wednesday's bullish gap at 101.60-101.70. They pushed the contract higher and have now closed the morning gap.

Second, if the bulls can maintain their momentum, today's candle has a chance to develop into a bullish engulfing pattern. The condition? A daily close above 102.05.

Before anyone starts celebrating, though, there's unfinished business overhead.

The upper boundary of the current consolidation sits at 101.67, while the key resistance zone at 102.36-102.49 remains the bigger test.

That resistance area will help determine whether buyers have enough strength to break out of the sideways pattern - or whether we're simply watching another attempt to push toward the top of the range.

Nevertheless, the bigger technical picture hasn't changed.

The June and July highs at 101.49-101.57 remain the critical support zone that continues to shape our broader outlook.

As long as this area holds, the bullish case retains an important technical foundation. However, the nearby resistance levels still need to be cleared before we can talk about a convincing continuation higher.

Daily Takeaway

Bullish confirmation: a daily close above 102.05 would create the conditions for a bullish engulfing pattern. Resistance to watch: the consolidation's upper boundary at 102.27, followed by 102.36-102.49. Nearest support: Wednesday's bullish gap at 101.60-101.70. Key structural support: the June and July highs at 101.49-101.57.

Bottom line: buyers have shown resilience, but the dollar still needs to clear overhead resistance. Until then, we're watching the range rather than declaring a breakout.

Gold (GC.F) - A Breakout in Progress. Confirmation Still Pending.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we have a breakout.

At least for now.

Gold bulls have pushed through both the upper boundary of the black declining channel and the red short-term downtrend line. That's a meaningful intraday development - but there are two things we need to keep in mind before getting carried away.

First: this is still an intraday move.

We don't have a confirmed daily close yet, so we're keeping our enthusiasm under control until buyers prove they can hold their gains through the finish line.

Second: that red downtrend line deserves another look.

Together with the lower red line, it forms a potential declining wedge - a pattern that can sometimes precede a bullish reversal. If buyers confirm today's breakout, the technical picture could become considerably more encouraging.

And here's the level that matters most right now: 4202.

A daily close at least above that level - the upper boundary of the black declining channel, which is currently acting as potential support following the intraday breakout - would strengthen the case for a continuation higher.

What If the Breakout Holds?

If gold finishes the session above 4202, the beginning of next week could bring another bullish attempt.

The next important obstacle would be the bearish gap at 4315-4321, created on September 28. A move toward that zone would be an encouraging development for buyers, although the gap itself could still attract selling pressure.

One more thing worth highlighting: all the indicators we're monitoring have generated buy signals. Combined with a confirmed breakout above the declining resistance lines, that would make the bullish case more compelling.

And from a broader technical perspective, if the breakout is confirmed, we estimate the minimum upside potential of the developing bullish move at approximately 4500, based on the height of the declining wedge.

That's a potential technical objective, not a guarantee - and the intermediate resistance zones still matter.

A Quick Note About Futures Contracts

One of our Premium readers recently raised an important point about differences between futures contracts - and it's worth sharing with everyone.

Always compare the technical levels we discuss with the specific contract you're actually trading. Prices may vary slightly between contracts and data feeds, so make sure the support, resistance, and gap levels match what you see on your own chart before making trading decisions.

It's a small detail that can make a big difference.

And to the reader who brought this to our attention - thank you! We appreciate the feedback.

Zooming Out

The broader bullish scenario remains conditional on the breakout holding.

The key support area is unchanged: 4098-4135, with the psychological 4100 barrier remaining particularly important.

A confirmed breakout would improve the near-term outlook but losing that support would undermine the bullish case.

Daily Takeaway

Bullish trigger: a daily close above 4202, confirming the breakout from the black declining channel. First upside target: the September 28 bearish gap at 4315-4321. Potential next objective: around 4500, based on the height of the declining wedge, provided the bullish breakout is confirmed and follow-through develops. Key support: 4098-4135, especially 4100. What to avoid: treating an intraday breakout as a confirmed daily signal.

Bottom line: gold bulls have made an impressive move, and the indicators are supporting their effort. Now they need to deliver the daily close that turns a promising setup into a confirmed technical development.

Gold and the dollar are making headlines today, but there's more happening beneath the surface. Silver has already invalidated a recent breakdown, while platinum, palladium, and copper are testing technical levels that could shape their next moves.

Final Thought - The Close Matters More Than the Excitement

Friday has given the bulls plenty of reasons to feel encouraged. Gold is challenging its declining resistance lines, silver has already invalidated a small breakdown, platinum is fighting to reclaim its rising channel, and copper is attempting another breakout - all while the dollar is showing strength of its own. That's an interesting development, but interesting doesn't automatically mean confirmed. Our job isn't to predict how today's candles will finish. It's to know exactly which closing levels will matter when they do. Let the market make its move. We'll deal with the evidence.

Wait for confirmation, protect your capital, and stay one step ahead.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Anna