Hostcolor Announced 100 Gbps Dedicated Servers In Madrid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HostColor.com (HC) has introduced dedicated servers in Madrid, Spain, with up to 100 Gbps bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer at the maximum capacity of the internet connection port.

New York, New York, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized dedicated cloud hosting provider, has announced the immediate availability of Madrid Dedicated Servers

Standard Bare Metal Server configurations feature single- and dual-processor options, including Intel Xeon Gold 6130 and Gold 6248 CPUs, as well as AMD EPYC 4564P and 7702P. Servers come with 128, 192, or 256 GB of RAM and various combinations of SSD and NVMe storage. HostColor's customers can choose from all popular Linux operating system distributions and Microsoft Windows OS.

Users of HC Dedicated Hosting Services that feature high-bandwidth unmetered internet connectivity, like the Equinix MD6-hosted 100 Gbps servers, utilize the full capacity of internet bandwidth ports and are not charged fees for incoming or outgoing data transfer. HostColor's high-bandwidth, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure in Madrid is available for a flat monthly fee. There are no additional charges for IOPS, DNS queries, DNS zones, Internet traffic zones, or infrastructure support.

The average service delivery time for HostColor's Madrid-based, high-bandwidth d edicated servers varies depending on stock availability. Stock configurations are delivered within eight to 48 hours of placing an order. A variety of preconfigured services are available for delivery in as little as four hours. Custom, on-demand bare metal infrastructure solutions take up to 14 days to provision and deliver.

HostColor recently announced a significant expansion of its high-bandwidth bare metal server portfolio. The provider now offers 100 Gbps dedicated server

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support for the core functionality of its Data Storage Solutions. As part of its Service Level Agreement (SLA), HostColor provides Data Storage Services with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" (FITS). FITS covers the core functionality of the virtual network interfaces. However, it does not cover maintenance and support for operating systems (OS), custom configurations, or installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support: Semi-Managed Data Storage Services.

Semi-Managed Data Storage Solutions

According to HostColor's Service Level Agreement (SLA), the company's entire line of Bare Metal and Cloud Data Storage services is "Semi-Managed." The provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances according to the customer's custom Linux infrastructure configurations. Upon request, HC Support will reinstall the operating system (OS), configure and manage network settings, create and maintain virtual private networks (VPNs), and help customers troubleshoot OS, network, or software configuration issues on the server side.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of Semi-Managed and Managed Edge, Bare-Metal, and Cloud infrastructure. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 120 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit .

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Bare Metal Servers and Dedicated Cloud Infrastructure with 100 Gbps Bandwidth in Madrid, Spain, by HostColor