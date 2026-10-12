Tokenisation's Next Test Is Collateral And Settlement

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ESMA has opened a consultation on tokenised collateral in European clearing markets. EU finance ministers have advanced proposals to strengthen supervision and expand the DLT Pilot Regime. In Singapore, the central bank has outlined its approach to settling tokenised securities using digital money.

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The IMF has also examined the financial stability implications of tokenisation, including the risks associated with increasingly connected financial infrastructure.

I think these developments show where institutional attention is moving. As tokenised assets become more widely used, institutions will need greater certainty over ownership, settlement and liquidity. The next stage of adoption will depend on how reliably these processes work in practice.

Europe Is Testing Whether Tokenised Assets Can Work as Collateral

ESMA launched a consultation on the potential use of tokenised collateral by European central counterparties (CCPs). The paper includes 30 questions covering settlement finality, ownership rights, client protection and liquidity risks.

I think this is an important development because collateral management could become one of the clearest measures of institutional confidence in tokenised assets. Clearing institutions need to know that collateral can be accessed, transferred and liquidated when a counterparty defaults, regardless of the technology used to represent it.

One issue raised in the paper concerns the distinction between technical control and legal ownership. A token may be held in a segregated wallet, but institutions still need enforceable rights over the underlying asset. This becomes particularly important when tokenised records and traditional ownership registers do not match, or when assets need to be recovered during insolvency proceedings.

ESMA is also examining whether automated collateral transfers could increase liquidity pressure during periods of market stress. If several institutions respond to the same market conditions simultaneously, collateral movements could become concentrated within a short period, creating additional demands on liquidity.

I expect these considerations to become more important as institutions begin using tokenised securities in clearing and collateral arrangements. For issuers, this means establishing clear ownership records, transfer restrictions and settlement procedures from the outset. Institutions will increasingly assess whether those mechanisms remain reliable when assets are transferred between platforms or need to be liquidated quickly.

Europe's Proposed Supervision Reforms Could Support Cross-Border Tokenisation

The Council of the European Union has agreed on proposals giving ESMA greater supervisory authority over significant trading venues, central securities depositories and clearing institutions. The package also proposes expanding the DLT Pilot Regime and allowing eligible operators to serve multiple EU markets under one licence.

According to the Council, approximately EUR 10 trillion in European household savings is held in low-yield bank deposits, highlighting the capital policymakers want to encourage into investment markets.

I think these reforms could help address regulatory fragmentation in tokenised asset distribution. An asset issued in one country may reach investors through platforms in several others, requiring consistent processes for investor eligibility, ownership transfers and compliance.

Expanding the DLT Pilot Regime could also create more opportunities to test tokenised trading and settlement within regulated markets.

The impact will depend on whether the final rules make cross-border issuance, distribution and asset servicing easier for institutions. The proposals still require legislative agreement.

Singapore Is Addressing How Tokenised Assets Should Settle

The Monetary Authority of Singapore outlined its approach to digital settlement, including tokenised deposits, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies. MAS also plans to settle tokenised MAS Bills using wholesale CBDC, following a 2025 trial involving three banks.

The practical question is how the payment and asset transfers can be completed together. Institutions need certainty that settlement is final and that the money received retains its value.

MAS has raised concerns about stablecoins maintaining their value during market stress, particularly in large wholesale transactions. This could influence which settlement assets institutions are willing to accept.

I think financial institutions will increasingly choose settlement arrangements based on the asset, transaction size and liquidity requirements. For issuers, supporting different payment mechanisms while maintaining accurate ownership records will become important as tokenised securities enter more markets.

Settlement infrastructure could become a greater focus of institutional investment over the next few years. Financial institutions will want to know how payment and asset transfers are coordinated, when settlement becomes legally final and what happens if either side of the transaction cannot be completed.

The IMF Is Examining the Risks of Connected Tokenised Markets

The IMF has published an October analysis examining how tokenisation could affect financial stability as more institutions rely on shared digital infrastructure.

I think one area worth watching is how automated transactions affect liquidity during market stress. If several institutions use similar systems to adjust collateral positions, sudden changes in asset valuations could trigger large volumes of transactions simultaneously.

This also raises questions about the responsibilities of custodians, settlement providers and infrastructure operators when transactions fail or systems become unavailable.

For institutions, operational resilience will become an important consideration when evaluating tokenised assets. The ability to manage transaction failures, maintain ownership records and continue servicing assets during disruptions will influence adoption.

Collateral and Settlement Are Becoming the Focus

The next phase of tokenisation will depend on whether institutions can reliably use digital assets for collateral, settlement and other financial activities. As adoption grows, issuers will need to ensure that ownership rights, transfer restrictions and regulatory requirements are addressed throughout the asset's lifecycle.

The developments this week show that regulators are paying closer attention to these requirements. Over the next twelve months, institutional adoption will increasingly depend on how effectively tokenised assets can be held, transferred and settled across different financial systems.

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