Bud Ecosystem Launches Bud Data Foundry, The Ontology Layer Of The Bud Novaria AI OS

Bud Data Foundry in Bud Novaria AI OS stack

Bud Data Foundry Answer Path

An ontology and knowledge graph of the whole organization for people and AI agents

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bud Ecosystem today announced Bud Data Foundry, the ontology layer of the Bud Novaria AI OS (AIOS) and the sixth of its nine layers. Bud Data Foundry connects the documents, databases, APIs, streams, logs and metrics an enterprise holds, across 200+ sources, into an ontology and knowledge graph of the organization that people and AI agents can ask, analyze and act on. Access rules arrive with the content and are checked before the AI sees anything, then again on every answer. Every answer is cited to its source, or the system says it does not know. Nothing is migrated or replaced, and the layer runs on the customer's own infrastructure, fully offline, or as a managed service.When enterprises put AI agents to work on their own knowledge, the sticking point is context, not models. They hit the same wall: data scattered across hundreds of systems, intricate access rules, answers that have to be trustworthy, and data that cannot leave their control. The usual fix, a chat window over a pile of documents, works out access after the fact, treats knowledge as a heap of text an agent cannot reason over, and often runs only in a vendor's cloud. Solve one of these and the result is a pilot. Bud Data Foundry solves them together.The ontology is the shared vocabulary of the business: an agent asked about churn or service-level breaches knows what those terms mean here and which data answers them. The knowledge graph maps how people, teams, customers, products, systems and datasets relate, so an agent can follow a thread across systems and explain why. A third layer, who is asking, means two people get the answer that fits each of them, inside their permissions. Tables stay tables and streams keep their timing, so a total, a trend or an anomaly comes from the actual figures, for anyone who can ask in plain English. Agents get the same and can act: every action is previewed, checked, carried out and confirmed, and anything irreversible waits for a person.For Bud Novaria customers, Bud Data Foundry extends what the platform delivers. Bud Novaria has given enterprises one stack from silicon to agents under one control plane. Bud Data Foundry gives the agents on that stack something to know. Agents built in Bud Agent and Bud Studio reason over the ontology and knowledge graph, act through Bud MCP Foundry's tools and run under Bud SENTRY's policies, seeing only what the person they work for sees. The practical result: no hand-built retrieval pipeline to maintain, no new copy of sensitive data to protect, an audit record a regulator can follow, and a model of the business that gets sharper with every source connected, not heavier."Models were never the gap. The gap is an AI that knows the business, and only what the person asking may see," said Rob Rollinger, Chief Marketing Officer of Bud Ecosystem. "Bud Data Foundry turns everything an organization knows into something its AI can be trusted with. With it, Bud Novaria is no longer only the operating system that runs enterprise AI. It is the one that knows the enterprise."Bud Data Foundry is available now as part of the Bud Novaria AI OS for enterprise and government customers. A proof of concept runs on the customer's own infrastructure, data and permissions: connect three sources, ask one question as two people with different access and read both answers, then hand one workflow to an agent. Full details: budecosystem/products/bud-data-foundry.About Bud Ecosystem Bud Ecosystem builds the Bud Novaria AI OS (AIOS): one platform from silicon to agents that unifies training, inference, routing, guardrails, governance, agents and consumption on any silicon, in any cloud, on-prem or air-gapped. Founded in 2023, Bud Ecosystem, Inc. has operations in the US and India. budecosystemMedia contact Rob Rollinger · Chief Marketing Officer, Bud Ecosystem ·...io · +1 503 816 4490 Bud Ecosystem, Inc. · 447 Broadway, 2nd Floor 1875 · New York, NY 10013

Rob Rollinger

Bud Ecosystem

+1 503 816 4490

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Bud Ecosystem launches Bud Data Foundry, the ontology layer of the Bud Novaria AI OS News Provided By Bud Ecosystem October 12, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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