Neyyattinkara Stabbing: Two Men Attacked With Knife After Drunken Brawl!

A drinking session turned violent in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, after a heated argument allegedly led to the stabbing of two men. The incident has prompted police to launch a search for the accused, identified as Sanal. The victims have been identified as Ranjith, 33, a resident of Athiyannur Plavila, and Vinod, 35, a resident of Vazhuthoor. Both men sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to the Neyyattinkara hospital by local residents for medical treatment.

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According to the police, the stabbing followed an argument during a drinking session. The disagreement reportedly escalated into violence, with Sanal allegedly attacking the two men with a knife. The exact circumstances that led to the altercation are yet to be fully established. Following the incident, police initiated efforts to trace and apprehend the accused. Officials confirmed that a manhunt is currently underway to locate Sanal and bring him into custody. The incident has once again drawn attention to violent altercations linked to disputes during drinking sessions.

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However, further details regarding the nature of the argument, the sequence of events leading to the stabbing and the condition of the injured men have not been disclosed. Police are continuing their efforts to track down the accused as part of the investigation. Further action is expected based on the findings of the inquiry and the statements gathered from those connected to the incident.