Malappuram: Stray Dog That Attacked 10 People Finally Caught! Read Details

Malappuram: The stray dog that kept Mannarmala on edge for days is finally off the streets. Locals and Vettathur panchayat officials caught the animal after an hours-long search. Over the last two to three days, this dog bit around 10 people, including children, across the Mannarmala and Peedikappadi wards. It even attacked pet dogs and cats. People panicked because they suspected the dog had rabies. Finally, a joint search team tracked it down.

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Catching the dog brought some quick relief, but residents are still worried about other strays in the area. Right after the capture, panchayat officials, a veterinary doctor, and forest department staff called an emergency meeting. They decided to step up checks in the area, fearing other stray dogs might also carry the rabies virus.

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A joint team will now patrol the area. This includes the panchayat dog squad, forest department RRT volunteers, and local residents. They will keep a close watch on stray dogs showing suspicious behaviour and take necessary preventive steps.

Meanwhile, a veterinary doctor led the vaccination drive for the pet animals bitten by the stray. Authorities have warned residents to stay alert. They advised parents not to let children go out alone and asked everyone not to provoke stray dogs.

The immediate threat is over, but locals are demanding a permanent fix to the stray dog menace. They want authorities to control the stray dog population and speed up rabies prevention drives immediately.