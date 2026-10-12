Varkala: Woman Assaulted On Train After Breakup, Phone Smashed!

A woman was allegedly assaulted on a train and at a railway station in Thiruvananthapuram after she decided to end a romantic relationship. The incident reportedly took place at Varkala railway station on the night of October 9. Varkala police have registered a case against Boby, a resident of Sivagiri, following the woman's complaint.

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According to the complaint, Boby allegedly snatched the woman's mobile phone while they were inside the train and smashed it. When she attempted to retrieve her phone, he allegedly assaulted her on the railway station platform. The woman further alleged that the accused attacked her again when she visited his house to recover her phone. The incidents reportedly followed her decision to withdraw from their romantic relationship.

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Following the complaint, Varkala police registered a case against Boby and launched an investigation into the allegations. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the sequence of events that allegedly led to the assaults case has drawn attention to allegations of violence arising from relationship disputes. Further details regarding the investigation and any action taken against the accused are awaited. The allegations are being investigated by the police.