England Increase Central Contracts To Record 39

MENAFN - Gulf Times) England have expanded their number of centrally contracted players to a record 39, including 30 full contracts, the ECB said on Monday.

Former captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Mark Wood retired from internationals this year, and opener Zak Crawley and left-arm seamer Luke Wood did not get renewed contracts.

Uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe was awarded a two-year deal as one of seven players added to England's full-contract list for the first time.

Jordan Cox also received a two-year deal, and Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Emilio Gay, Matthew Fisher and Dan Lawrence earned one-year contracts. Seam bowler Ollie Robinson returned to the list after holding central contracts in 2022 and 2023.

England now have 11 players on two-year contracts, with test captain Joe Root, one-day skipper Harry Brook, Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell among nine whose deals have been extended until September 2028.

England central contracts

Two-year contracts: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Josh Tongue (to 30 September 2028)

One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (to 30 September 2027)

Development contracts: James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley (to 30 September 2027)

No longer contracted: Zak Crawley, Tom Lawes (development), Ben Stokes (retired), Luke Wood, Mark Wood (retired).

England ECB Ben Stokes Zak Crawley