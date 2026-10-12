Qatar Rail Wins Worldwide Operator Of The Year” At Global Light Rail Awards 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has been named "Worldwide Operator of the Year” at the Global Light Rail Awards 2026. The award recognizes the company's resilience and operational efficiency, world-class safety and service performance, outstanding customer experience, and commitment to innovation, sustainability and continuous improvement across the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks.

CEO of Qatar Rail, Jassim Mohammed Al Ansari, accepted the award alongside members of the company's senior management team at a ceremony in London.

Commenting on the award, Al Ansari said, "This achievement further strengthens Qatar Rail's standing among the world's leading rail operators and is a testament to the efforts of our teams and partners. It also reaffirms our commitment to operational excellence, safety and service quality. The results delivered across the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks reflect the progress and efficiency of Qatar's rail network.”

He added, "This global recognition also brings a responsibility to keep innovating, enhance our customers' journeys, invest in national talent and strengthen our partnerships. These priorities will support the continued development of Qatar's rail network and contribute to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

For his part, Chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail, Eng. Ahmad Mohammed Al Saleh, said, "The award reflects our focus on operational safety, readiness and customer service, supported by smart technologies and modern approaches to asset and operations management. Under different operational conditions we kept Metro and Tram services running without interruption while maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability. This demonstrates our ability to deliver safe, reliable and world-class transport services, both day to day and during major events that attract large passenger volumes across our networks, such as the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.”

Qatar Rail maintained an average daily ridership of 200,000 passengers in 2026, while continuing to deliver safe, reliable, and seamless services.

The win builds on Qatar Rail's "Highly Commended” recognition in the same category in 2024 and 2025. Securing the top award in 2026 marks a significant step forward and reflects the sustained improvement in its operational performance.

The annual Global Light Rail Awards celebrate excellence, innovation and best practice across the light rail and public transport sector. The 2026 awards featured 17 categories, including "Worldwide Operator of the Year”, won by Qatar Rail.

Qatar Rail Worldwide Operator of the Year Global Light Rail Awards 2026