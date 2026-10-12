Minister Of Justice, Minister Of State For Cabinet Affairs Meets Ambassadors Of Indonesia, Turkiye

During the two meetings, they discussed legal and judicial cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia and Turkiye, as well as ways to enhance and develop them.

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