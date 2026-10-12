Minister Of Justice, Minister Of State For Cabinet Affairs Meets Ambassadors Of Indonesia, Turkiye
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, met on Monday with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera, and Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar, Yakup Caymazoglu, separately.
During the two meetings, they discussed legal and judicial cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Indonesia and Turkiye, as well as ways to enhance and develop them.Qatar Indonesia Turkiye
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