Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets With Syrian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Asaad Al Shaibani, who is visiting the State of Qatar.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, the latest developments in Syria, and a range of issues of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, as well as for the Syrian people's aspirations for a dignified life and the establishment of a state governed by institutions and the rule of law.

His Excellency also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for efforts to rebuild Syria and promote stability.