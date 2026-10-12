Qatar Charity And Wolf Store Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity and Wolf Store, an electronics and mobile accessories retailer based in Gharafa Market, have signed a cooperation agreement as part of Qatar Charity's corporate social responsibility program.

The agreement aims to support humanitarian and charitable projects, strengthen private-sector engagement in community service, and promote the values of giving and solidarity.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, executive director of Communications and Community Impact at Qatar Charity, and Saleh Mohammed Ziada, CEO of Wolf Store.

Supporting Charitable Work

Under the agreement, Wolf Store will allocate a fixed amount from every sale to support Qatar Charity's projects. Customers can also contribute through a donation option on the company's website and electronic donation devices installed at its branches.

These channels are expected to make charitable giving more accessible to customers and encourage wider community participation.

A Partnership Serving the Community

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji said it reflected the importance of cooperation between charitable organisations and the private sector in supporting humanitarian work and fostering a culture of giving.

“We value Wolf Store's initiative and its commitment to supporting charitable projects through innovative mechanisms that encourage customers to give, helping these initiatives reach more beneficiaries,” Hejji said.

“This agreement offers a practical model of constructive cooperation between private-sector companies and charitable organisations. It also highlights the importance of combining efforts to serve communities and deliver sustainable benefits to those in need,” he added.

Hejji noted that Qatar Charity continues to build strategic partnerships with private-sector institutions, recognising their vital role in supporting humanitarian and development projects. He also called on companies and businesses to expand their social contributions and join initiatives that promote solidarity and support vulnerable communities.

Humanitarian Initiatives

For his part, Saleh Mohammed Ziada expressed pride in the partnership and reaffirmed Wolf Store's commitment to humanitarian and community initiatives.

“We are proud to cooperate with Qatar Charity, one of the leading organisations in humanitarian and charitable work. We believe the private sector has an important role to play in supporting humanitarian and development efforts,” Ziada said.

“Through this partnership, we aim to encourage our customers to participate in charitable giving and contribute to creating a positive impact in the community,” he added.

Ziada said the agreement marked the first institutional partnership between Wolf Store and Qatar Charity, expressing hope that cooperation would expand through further joint humanitarian and community initiatives.

The agreement is part of Qatar Charity's efforts to build partnerships with private-sector institutions and mobilise their contributions to humanitarian and development projects worldwide.

Qatar Charity Wolf Store Gharafa Market charitable projects