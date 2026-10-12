Qatar Charity Signs 'CP' Agreement With New Zad Al Yemen Restaurant
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a cooperation agreement with New Zad Al Yemen Restaurant under its 'Charity Partner' (CP) programme. The agreement aims to promote corporate social responsibility and support the organization's humanitarian projects and initiatives agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, executive director of Communications and Community Impact at Qatar Charity, and Eng Jamal Khalid Alsayyadi, CEO of The Prestiges Group, which owns New Zad Al Yemen Restaurant the agreement, New Zad Al Yemen Restaurant has joined the“CP” programme as a Silver Partner, reflecting both parties' commitment to supporting humanitarian action and promoting the values of solidarity and giving. Areas of Cooperation Under the agreement, New Zad Al Yemen Restaurant will make a financial contribution to Qatar Charity. Subject to the organisation's prior approval, the restaurant may also use the programme's 'CP' trademark in its advertisements and on its products. It will also promote the programme through its available marketing channels return, Qatar Charity will provide the restaurant with the media and promotional benefits offered under the programme, helping to highlight its community contributions and support for humanitarian action. Promoting Corporate Social Responsibility Commenting on the agreement, Hejji said it underscored the importance of cooperation between charitable organisations and the private sector in supporting humanitarian action and strengthening its impact on communities.“We are pleased to welcome New Zad Al Yemen Restaurant to the 'CP' programme and appreciate its commitment to supporting initiatives that serve communities and assist people in need,” Hejji said.“Qatar Charity continues to build strategic partnerships with private-sector organisations, recognising their vital role in supporting humanitarian and development projects and achieving a positive and lasting impact.”Hejji called on companies and institutions to increase their participation in corporate social responsibility programmes, join the“CP” programme, and obtain the right to use its“CP” trademark. He noted that such participation would help foster a culture of giving and extend the reach of charitable projects his part, Alsayyadi said:“We are pleased to join the“CP” programme of Qatar Charity. We believe corporate social responsibility is a fundamental commitment by the private sector to the community, rather than a one-off initiative.“We are proud to translate this commitment into practical support for humanitarian action and development initiatives in Qatar, which has established a distinguished model for promoting solidarity, giving, and cooperation between the private and charitable sectors.“We regard this partnership as the beginning of productive and sustainable cooperation. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Qatar Charity and supporting humanitarian and community initiatives, strengthening the impact of corporate social responsibility and reflecting our commitment to making a positive contribution to the community.” About“CP” Qatar Charity launched the“CP” programme in 2021 to develop its community partnership framework and encourage companies and institutions to support humanitarian and development activities and community service programme grants its“CP” trademark to partners across different categories and levels, reflecting their commitment to corporate social responsibility.Qatar Charity Charity Partner humanitarian projects
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