Yemen's Houthis Tighten Siege Of Key City - Military Sources To AFP

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TAEZ, Yemen - Houthi fighters have tightened their siege of the Yemeni city of Taiz, where fighting has killed more than 60 people in the past 24 hours, military sources from both sides told AFP on Monday.

The Houthis have blocked all exits and carried out several attacks overnight, said a military source loyal to the internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government that holds the city.

The violence killed 22 members of the pro-government forces, the source said.

The Houthis lost at least 40 fighters, according to military sources from the Iran-backed movement, who said they were sending reinforcements.

The Houthis were keeping up their fight in Taiz governorate despite coming under Saudi airstrikes, the sources said.

On Sunday, the health ministry warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the city, with medicine, medical equipment and fuel "on the verge of running out".

Taiz city is inland from the Red Sea coast and the Bab Al Mandab strait, where the Houthis captured swathes of territory in a rapid offensive last month.