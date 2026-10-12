Ethiopian Govt Forces Enter Key Tigray Town Near Eritrea Border

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian federal forces and their allies entered a key northern Tigrayan town near the Eritrean border without a fight, residents told AFP on Monday, after it was abandoned by rebels.

Clashes erupted in late September between the federal army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who made gains in neighbouring Afar region but are increasingly being pushed back towards the Eritrean border.

Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of backing the TPLF forces and the fighting has reignited fears of a fresh war between the two neighbouring countries.

The Tigrayan regional capital Mekelle fell to government forces earlier this month after the TPLF evacuated.

Residents of the northwestern town of Adwa, among the region's most populated and roughly 40 kilometres from Eritrea's border, said federal forces and an allied militia entered the town on Sunday.

"All the shops in the town are closed. Last night, many government institutions, including Adwa Hospital, were looted," said Aferwerki, who gave only one name.

He added that TPLF forces had left the town on Saturday.

Another resident, who also asked for anonymity, confirmed the TPLF's departure but said that, while government forces were in the town, they had not reached the centre.

"The roads are deserted. People are very afraid of theft," he said.

Conflict monitor ACLED said that drone strikes targeted a hotel in Adwa on October 4, wounding between "five and nine people, including security personnel", who were taken to hospital.

ACLED told AFP some sources indicated that TPLF chairman Debretsion Gebremichael and other senior officials had been present at the targeted hotel, but stressed the information had not been verified.

TPLF vice president Amanuel Assefa said he "did not wish to comment".

Flights to Mekelle, suspended when clashes broke out, resumed on Sunday and telecommunications services have also been restored.

Addis Ababa and Asmara -- who fought a 1998-2000 border war -- traded diplomatic barbs last week, each accusing the other of starting a war.

Ethiopia alleges its neighbour backs the rebels, and a foreign security source told AFP last week that between 5,000-8,000 Eritrean soldiers are present in Tigray.

On Saturday, Eritrea asked the United Nations Security Council to take "deterrent measures" after what it called Ethiopia's "declaration of war".