Industrial Production Records 0.62% Growth Through August - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's industrial production rose by 0.62 per cent in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The Industrial Production Quantity Index (IPQI) increased by 3.34 per cent year-on-year in August and 3.16 per cent compared with July, the DoS cited in its monthly report released on Monday.

The cumulative index reached 89.45 points by the end of August, up from 88.90 points in the same period of 2025.

The monthly index stood at 95.88 points in August, compared with 92.78 points a year earlier and 92.94 points in July.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 88.7 per cent of the index, grew by 0.71 per cent in the first eight months of the year.

Electricity production, representing 5.9 per cent of the index, rose by 2.14 per cent, while mining and quarrying, which account for 5.4 per cent, declined by 2.21 per cent.

On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased by 3.72 per cent in August, while electricity production rose by 3.54 per cent. While Mining and quarrying fell by 2.97 per cent compared with August 2025.

Month-on-month, all three sectors recorded growth. Electricity production rose by 9.74 per cent, mining and quarrying rebounded by 9.22 per cent, and manufacturing output increased by 2.38 per cent.