Inflation Rate Reaches 2.26% Till September - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's inflation rate averaged 2.26 per cent in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.73 per cent year-on-year in September, while increasing by 0.16 per cent compared with August, the DoS cited in its monthly report released on Monday.

Rent was the largest contributor to inflation during the first nine months of the year, adding 0.72 percentage points to the overall rate, followed by transport at 0.66 percentage points, oils and fats at 0.27 percentage points, and tobacco and cigarettes at 0.17 percentage points.

In September, transport contributed the most to annual inflation, adding 1.13 percentage points, followed by rent at 0.76 percentage points and oils and fats at 0.29 percentage points.

Price declines in several food categories partly offset inflationary pressures during the month.

Vegetables and dried and canned legumes reduced the inflation rate by 0.21 percentage points, followed by fruits and nuts at 0.18 percentage points and dairy products and eggs at 0.04 percentage points.