E-Commerce Programme Launched To Boost Smes' Digital Export

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The E-commerce Programme for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) has been launched under a regional initiative aimed at strengthening digital trade and e-commerce across the Middle East and North Africa.

The Programme is in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the International Trade Centre (ITC), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the European Union, the programme is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The initiative aims to expand export opportunities and create jobs by improving the policy environment and helping businesses develop the skills needed to access international markets.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zoubi said Jordan had strong potential to expand digital and professional services exports, supported by a skilled workforce and specialised information technology companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She said during a dialogue session titled "Digital Trade and Professional Services: Strengthening Jordan's Position as a Regional Hub", that priorities included improving regulatory frameworks, strengthening government policies, addressing shipping costs and enhancing logistical support.

Executive Director of the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), Ghaleb Hijazi, said changing global trade patterns offered opportunities to diversify exports and create specialised jobs, particularly in information technology, consulting, engineering and creative industries.

He stressed that businesses needed effective digital marketing strategies, access to international customers and sustainable business models, adding that support programmes should focus on building capabilities beyond providing grants.

Head of a Committee at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Wael Shokerat, said Jordan had made progress in telecommunications infrastructure, electronic payments, digital services and legislation supporting innovation under the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV).

He highlighted the need for flexible regulatory frameworks, stronger exporter capabilities and practical solutions to logistical, financial and regulatory barriers to cross-border trade.

The International Trade Centre (ITC) Programme Manager for the Middle East and North Africa, Sawsan Ben Ramadan, said expanding service exports required identifying the obstacles businesses face in international markets and addressing gaps in existing support programmes.

She also stressed the importance of better coordination between public institutions and the private sector, noting that businesses needed greater awareness of available government support.