Green Climate Fund Partnership To Boost Climate Finance For Municipalities
The meeting aims to strengthen cooperation with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and expand access to climate finance to help municipalities and local communities address climate change.
The delegation included Thomas Eriksson, GCF Director for Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, and Regional Director, Amgad Elmahdi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Walid Masri, who also chairs the board of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, said cooperation should extend beyond project financing to include institutional capacity-building, programme development and stronger partnerships among national institutions, international organisations and the private sector.
He highlighted the importance of securing GCF accreditation for the Cities and Villages Development Bank to improve Jordan's direct access to international climate finance and enable the bank to direct funding towards government institutions and municipalities.
Discussions covered zero-waste initiatives, the circular economy, recycling, more efficient resource management, water harvesting and sustainable local development projects.
Masri also stressed the need to strengthen early warning systems and improve preparedness for climate-related risks to minimise losses and protect communities, infrastructure and essential services.
He highlighted a regional dialogue scheduled for December as an opportunity to exchange expertise, identify common priorities and build partnerships among stakeholders involved in climate finance and sustainable development.
Masri said stronger cooperation would help attract climate finance, deliver sustainable projects and reinforce Jordan's role in advancing climate action across the region, Petra, reported.
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