Faisali And Hussein Resume Asian Matches

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's League champs Hussein play Oman's Al Seeb in an away encounter on Tuesday in their second Group D match in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two – the second-tier club competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation.

Hussein kicked off their matches with a disappointing 2-2 draw with East Bengal that kept them third in the group after Iraq's Shorta beat AlSeeb 1-0.

League runner-upFaisalion the other hand face Saudi Arabia's Nahda in Wednesday's Group C match. Faisali are bottom of the group after their opening 4-3 defeat to Qatar's Al-Rayyan while Nahda drew Saudi Arabia's Taawoun 1-1.

Fans had higher expectations after many stars on both lineups represented Jordan at the World Cup, However, players in the league have had inconsistent performances with Faisali in the lead after three wins and a draw while Hussein are now 6th in the table after a sole win, two draws and one defeat..

UAE's Al Wahda leads Group A which includes Uzbekistan's Nasaf, Kuwait's SC,and Bahrain's Khaldiya, while Turkmenistan's Arkadaglead Group B which includes Bahrain's Muharraq, UAE's Jaziraand Iran's Gol Gohar Sirjan. Aftergroup-stage matches endDecember 3, the top two teams from each group will move to the Round of 16. The knockout stage begins on February 9, 2027, with the final scheduled for May 15, 2027.