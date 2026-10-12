W. L. Gore & Associates Launches GORE® Battery Vents Multivent Series At The Battery Show

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) introduced GORE® Battery Vents – MultiVent Series at The Battery Show North America 2026, a new integrated venting architecture that combines all three functions into a single device. Designed for lithium-ion battery packs in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, GORE® MultiVent is an integrated battery vent: one device that equalizes pressure, protects against moisture and evacuates gas during thermal runaway, then reseals. It gives pack designers an alternative to combining dual-stage vents, separate evacuation valves and desiccants.

GORE MultiVent builds on technology Gore acquired from Vernay Laboratories in 2026 and combines Gore membrane expertise with Vernay's advanced valve technology.

Battery pack designers have traditionally relied on multiple components to manage pressure equalization, moisture ingress, and thermal-runaway evacuation. Every additional component adds validation requirements, sealing complexity, and potential paths for moisture intrusion, which can lead to corrosion, sensor faults, and warranty costs. As packs get larger, these decisions are harder to make in isolation.

GORE MultiVent handles all three functions in a single part mounted through one opening, using two valves and a Gore microporous membrane:

Pressure equalization. In normal operation, the valve opens at defined pressures which, combined with the membrane, allows the pack to breathe while blocking water, dust and debris. Airflow of 1,200 L/h at 100 mbar pressure – up to six times that of alternative venting options – allows for higher airflow per vent, reducing the number of vents a pack needs. Moisture protection. In Gore laboratory testing at 22 °C and 50 percent relative humidity, moisture ingress measured less than 20 mg per day, under one-tenth that of many commercially available dual vents – addressing an inherent venting tradeoff. Thermal-runaway evacuation. The larger valve opens at 50 mbar, providing an evacuation flow of 50 L/s at 180 mbar, and then reseals the housing. Gore testing shows MultiVent consistently performs after standard automotive aging tests and can resist typical thermal runaway temperature exposure.

“For years, battery pack designers have been forced to balance airflow, moisture control and safety using separate components,” said David Slupe, Strategic Marketing Leader for Batteries at W. L. Gore & Associates.“We think those challenges are connected. GORE MultiVent gives engineers a way to address them together with a simpler architecture. By combining Gore's decades of experience in venting, moisture management and materials science with Vernay's valve innovation and expertise, we're helping customers design safer, more reliable battery systems.”

Gore application engineers work with pack design teams early in a program. Gore's simulation models have closely matched measured moisture performance in validation testing, which helps customers assess an application before committing to extensive prototype testing.

At The Battery Show North America 2026, Gore will:

Show GORE MultiVent at Booth 6205 (Huntington Place), Oct. 13–15, alongside GORE® Battery Insulation, an ultra-thin insulation that maintains thermal resistance under sustained compression to help stop cell-to-cell propagation. Compete as a finalist for Battery Pack Innovation of the Year for GORE MultiVent at the 2026 Battery Awards, with winners announced on Oct. 13th. Present“Beyond Thermal Runaway: Advanced Materials and Venting Strategies for Safer, Higher-Energy Battery Systems,” with Steve Aubuchon, PhD, Head of Market Development for Batteries, on Thursday, Oct. 15th, from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. EDT in the Battery Tech Theater (Booth 6050).

Visit Gore at Booth 6205 to see GORE MultiVent and talk with Gore engineers about your pack's venting and thermal management requirements.

For more information, visit gore/multivent .

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 12,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5.6 billion. gore

GORE, Together, improving life, GORE Battery Vents, and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

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