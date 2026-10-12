AUD/USD Signal 12/10: Bearish Flag Forms Ahead Of RBA
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
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- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6900. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.6900.
The US inflation numbers will come two weeks after the US published a weak jobs report, which showed that the economy created over 29k jobs in September. The unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, pushing investors to scale back their interest rates expectations.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair bottomed at 0.6902 and then rebounded to the current 0.6982. It has dropped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).At the same time, the pair has formed a bearish flag pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and an ascending channel. This pattern often leads to a bearish breakout.Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downward trend, potentially to this month's low of 0.6900. A move below that level will point to more downside.
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