USD/CAD Signal: 12/10: Bullish Signal Targets 1.44
- The USD/CAD is a buy at this point, with a stop-loss at the 1.41 level and a target of 1.44 above. The Canadian employment numbers were a bit of a disaster on Friday, as market expectations were missed by almost 75k.
This was a bit of a shock, and this is especially telling when there's such a problem in the oil market. With that being said, the market is likely to see a lot of noise. The one thing that may save the Canadian dollar a bit, though, is the fact that we continue to see attacks in Iran, and the Canadian dollar sometimes is used as a proxy for petroleum.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNot against the U.S. dollar, because the U.S. produces over 14 million barrels a day, 20 million a day if you count the distillates. So, it is not as effective here, but it could pad some of the losses, all things being equal.This is a market that looks like it's trying to work off some of this excess froth, perhaps building enough momentum to go challenge the 1.45 level at this rate.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
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