Gold Tests 4,200 As Dollar Strength Limits The Recovery

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

This precious metal broke from its rather tight range towards the end of last week and showed an ability to move upwards. Day traders wanting to pursue the precious metal in the short and near-term will now be confronted by a decision regarding potential trajectory. Cautious global markets certainly remain a fixture via behavioral sentiment, but the strong USD centric price action also seen has not exactly faded and remains an influence that could affect the value of Gold for speculators hoping to ride momentum.

Price velocity higher in Gold was achieved with a solid result on Thursday and the higher track came within sight of values that could attract large players who like to jump on momentum as it starts to show force. However, until market conditions that remain cautious erode regarding USD centric buying and higher U.S bond yields level off, Gold is likely to remain a challenging prospect speculatively near-term

Retail traders who have deep pockets still need to remain realistic regarding any mid or long-term notions about the precious metal. While Gold may look like it is still in oversold territory looking for sustained momentum higher in the short-term will be a challenge. Gold can certainly be bought by those who believe it needs to move higher, but intraday volatility will likely produce difficult wagers for those who do not cash out winnings quick enough and try to battle through choppy values while using too much leverage.A Move Above 4,200 Draws Attention to Buyer Conviction

Friday's price action in Gold went above $4,200.00 momentarily and then retreated to the 4,168.00 mark. Early trading again this morning challenged the $4,200.00 mark – actually touching 4,218.00 but then sank again to $4,180.00. Price action upwards has certainly developed, but traders need to remain cautious regarding their wagers because of the velocity involved. Fast movements could take out unprepared traders who have too much exposure and not enough risk management tactics.

Gold appears to be responding to nervousness that certainly exists in the broad markets and could produce additional upwards momentum, but the past one and a half months of results are littered with violent intraday price action that retail traders could find difficult to navigate. Gold remains attractive as a buying opportunity for those who have long-term capabilities to hold but cannot be blindly wagered on because it is certain to produce volatility Strength and Higher Yields Still Limit Gold's Recovery

If Gold shows an ability to sustain values above the $4,200.00 mark, then it might start to generate additional firepower. Gold certainly works as a safe haven, but it is also a notoriously speculative near-term commodity that has a large amount of gambling within its landscape causing massive movements that can make a retail trader extremely profitable or wipe out an account.

Looking for upside in Gold may feel like the correct move under the current global circumstances, but again, two important counterweights are the strong USD centric leanings and a U.S bond market that is causing problems because of higher yields. However, there may be speculative elements who do not care about these 'features' and decide to act now. Speculatively Gold is alluring as a buy, but it also carries risks as support levels occasionally get tested in a forceful manner.-p

img- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>

Gold Price Chart – Gold Turns HigherRecent Price Swings Show Why Upside Momentum Remains Fragile

The upwards momentum generated the past two days is attractive for those who remain Gold bugs (bulls). But the precious metal has shown a tendency to pepper the trading landscape with violent test downwards the past handful of weeks. While global markets remain nervous this has not created a surge of buyers in the Gold market, in fact Gold is still below its recent highs seen in late August by a significant amount. Traders need to be ready for the potential of additional selling action in Gold Remains Caught Between Safe-Haven Demand and Macro Pressure

Gold is likely to remain a barometer of USD centric attitudes in the short and near-term, this until the cautious air surrounding the broad markets turns more optimistic and folks suddenly become stridently optimistic. Do not count on that happening in the near-term. Because of the rather unclear outlooks in the broad markets including the USD and U.S bond market, Gold will likely remain choppy and experience a give and take tidal force Levels to Watch as 4,200 Tests Buyer Commitment

Gold has pushed above 4,200 during recent sessions, but the inability to hold decisively above that area leaves the recovery open to question. The 4,190 level is the first nearby marker for whether buyers can maintain control, while a move toward 4,225 would require more sustained demand despite the headwinds from the US dollar and bond yields.

On the downside, 4,175 is the immediate area to monitor if the latest advance loses momentum. A move below it would bring 4,150 into focus and reinforce the pattern of sharp, two-way price action seen in recent weeks.

Immediate resistance: 4,190 Higher resistance: 4,225 Immediate support: 4,175 Lower support: 4,150

Key Gold levels

The key issue is not simply whether Gold can trade above 4,200 again, but whether buyers can keep price there when the dollar and bond-market pressures reassert themselves.

Ready to trade our Gold analysis? Here is our list of the best Gold brokers worth checking out.