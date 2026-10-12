Copper Forecast 12/10: $6.50 Support Fuels Bullish Outlook

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Copper markets continue to watch interest rates, as the non-yielding asset has an aversion to higher rates. However, the demand for copper is so strong at the moment that it's difficult to imagine a bearish market.

Copper

The copper market has been very lively in the early part of the trading session here on Friday, bouncing from the crucial $6.50 level. This is a level that remains important, as we are looking at the area offering interest yet again.

The $6.50 level, of course, is an area that has been important multiple times, and with this, it's likely that traders will continue to see this as a potential buy-the-dip type of market. The $6.50 level remains psychologically important, but also structurally important, as we've seen a lot of demand in that area. This has been one of the few constants recently.

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The longer-term outlook for copper is extraordinarily good for years, not just days.

The longer-term outlook for copper is extraordinarily good for years, not just days. The market rallying the way it has suggests that, despite the fact that rates are elevated and copper is a non-yielding asset, there's so much in the way of AI data center-driven demand and, of course, electrification demand that we will continue to see buyers willing to jump in and take advantage of cheap copper anytime it appears. This is a market that I think remains bullish for the foreseeable future.

A breakdown below the $6.40 level would be a bit surprising and could change some things, but even that, I believe, would eventually end up being a short-term value proposition given enough time. I have no interest in shorting copper, even with the extraordinarily high rates. This is a market that is only a matter of time before it breaks higher at this point in time.

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