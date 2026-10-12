Living Longer Is Only Part Of The Story: Simpson Offers Families Guidance On Choosing A Memory Care Community That Supports Independence, Connection And Quality Of Life

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) WEST GROVE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Simpson, a nonprofit senior living organization serving the greater Philadelphia region, is hosting a series of public education sessions at Jenner's Pond in West Grove, with guidance for families evaluating memory care communities. The recommendations encourage families to consider how a community supports daily life, including residents' freedom to make choices and maintain meaningful relationships.







Image caption: When evaluating memory care, families should look for cues that show how the environment supports the life residents will live there. At Jenner's Pond, the outdoor memory care garden offers independence and choice.

As the population ages, more families are navigating memory care decisions. In Chester County, nearly one in five residents are 65 or older, up from 13% in 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. County-level estimates published by the Alzheimer's Association put the number of Chester County residents age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's dementia at 9,900 in 2020.

Dr. Carol McKinley, president and CEO of Simpson, encourages older adults and their families to look beyond traditional amenities when evaluating memory care communities.

“The question shouldn't simply be, 'What kind of care will I receive here?' It should be, 'What kind of life can I live here?'” said McKinley.“A community should support the whole person and provide opportunities for people to remain independent, connected and engaged while receiving the support they need as they age.”

When evaluating memory care, families should look at how a community supports independence, dignity, relationships, engagement, privacy and quality of life.

EVALUATE HOW THE ENVIRONMENT SUPPORTS DAILY LIFE

Jenner's Pond, one of Simpson's three continuing care retirement communities, provides a memory care environment that values dignity and choice. Residents have open-door access to the expansive sensory garden, while care is guided by Comfort Matters®, an evidence-based, person-directed approach to dementia care focused on comfort, dignity and quality of life. Simpson is the first provider in Pennsylvania to earn the Comfort Matters distinction and joins a list of more than 50 worldwide.

The garden's doors are unlocked during the day, giving memory care residents the freedom to choose when and how they want to spend their time.“At Jenner's Pond, the sensory garden is beautiful, but the freedom is even more important,” said McKinley.“Residents can choose to walk, garden, listen to birds and water, watch butterflies or simply enjoy being outdoors.”

Families should ask how a community helps residents maintain their health and independence, and how it responds when care needs change.

“Memory loss doesn't erase someone's personality, preferences, emotions or dignity,” McKinley said.“The best memory care recognizes the person first and the diagnosis second.”

ASK HOW TECHNOLOGY SUPPORTS CARE

Technology should support residents, while protecting their privacy and independence. At Jenner's Pond, Amba's discreet, camera-free health monitoring helps the care team identify changes in residents' health and daily routines earlier. Jenner's Pond reported a 35% reduction in rehospitalizations during the period measured.

“Technology should enhance human care, not replace it,” McKinley said.“The goal is to give caregivers better information while preserving residents' privacy, dignity and independence.”

ASK HOW THE COMMUNITY SUPPORTS RELATIONSHIPS

Families should also ask how a memory care community helps residents maintain important relationships. Relationships and a sense of belonging are part of living well, too. At Jenner's Pond, couples can remain close even when their care needs differ. One partner can maintain an active, independent lifestyle while the other receives specialized memory care just a walk away, allowing couples to continue sharing meals, visits and everyday moments.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR WHEN TOURING A MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY

McKinley recommends observing residents and staff during a community visit rather than relying solely on a brochure or activity calendar.

Are residents engaged? Are they interacting with one another? Do they have choices about their daily routines? Do team members know residents and understand what matters to them? How are care team members trained to support people living with dementia?

Attend an event at Jenner's Pond to learn more about Simpson's memory care approach.

:: Coffee and Confidence Talk Series on Oct. 13, 27 and Nov. 10, 10 to 11 a.m.

Brew up a little more confidence around memory care costs and choices. Join us for an open conversation about pricing, available options and what to think about as you plan ahead.

:: Lunch & Learn: For Better or for Different on Oct. 19 and Nov. 5, noon to 1 p.m.

For committed partners, practical ways to preserve communication, connection and the sense of“us.”

:: Dementia Uncorked on Nov. 2 and Dec. 7, 5 to 6 p.m.

Join us for drinks, bites and expert advice as we talk through the real questions that come with supporting someone you love. Bring your questions and leave with practical advice you can use.

:: Comfort + Joy Class on Nov. 13, 3 to 4 p.m.

Give friends and family simple tools and tactics to relax, connect and enjoy holiday gatherings with a loved one living with dementia.

To learn more and to RSVP, visit:

ABOUT SIMPSON

Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Pennsylvania area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows and Jenner's Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II and Simpson Midtown; as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to providing elders from diverse backgrounds with more amenities, better services, improved care and a higher quality of life in beautiful, dignified and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: .

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Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt, PR Director

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shonne@3rd3rd

News Source: Simpson

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