MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LenderLogix and Jerry today announced an integration that helps mortgage borrowers proactively secure homeowners insurance once they've submitted their mortgage application. Within LenderLogix's LiteSpeed point-of-sale platform, borrowers can seamlessly shop for homeowners insurance directly from their borrower dashboard. Borrowers compare real quotes in the same place they upload everything else, without leaving their lender's ecosystem. Once a borrower buys a policy, LiteSpeed automatically delivers evidence of insurance into Encompass® with the lender's mortgagee clause and requirements already in place.







Image caption: LenderLogix and Jerry Help Mortgage Borrowers Secure Home Insurance with One Click.

Rising premiums and shrinking carrier appetite in many states have made insurance a frequent source of late surprises. This integration helps lenders address insurance before the final push to closing, reducing last-minute follow-up on coverage and missing or incorrect documents.

WHAT LENDERS GET

Fast insurance, fewer delays. Once a property address is set, borrowers compare quotes inside LiteSpeed and purchase insurance securely through Jerry. Jerry's licensed agents are available seven days a week to answer any questions or provide coverage advice. Lender-ready documentation. Jerry returns evidence of insurance with the mortgagee clause directly into the loan, and keeps it updated through closing as details change. More borrowers qualified: A multi-carrier marketplace lowers premium, lowers DTI, and keeps more loans in qualifying range. Simple activation. Lenders can enable the Jerry integration with a single toggle in LiteSpeed with no separate implementation or IT project.

“Homeowners insurance has historically been that nagging, last-minute condition that holds up closing,” said Patrick O'Brien, CEO of LenderLogix.“By integrating Jerry directly into LiteSpeed, borrowers can secure their insurance early in the process. Plus, any necessary policy updates happen automatically, saving valuable time for everyone involved.”

“Home insurance has become part of the affordability conversation, not a closing-day formality,” said Neima Shahidy, Vice President, Product Partnerships at Jerry.“Lenders need borrowers covered early, at a price that fits the payment, with paperwork that's right the first time. Working with LenderLogix, we can give any LiteSpeed lender that experience in one click.”

AVAILABILITY

The integration is available now to lenders using LiteSpeed. LenderLogix account managers can switch it on for LightSpeed customers today. Jerry and LenderLogix will demo it live on the Hub Stage at the MBA Annual Convention & Expo in Chicago on October 13th, at 12:45 p.m. CDT, and at Jerry's booth, #216, throughout the show. Lenders can book a walkthrough at jerry/home-partner.

ABOUT LENDERLOGIX

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit: .

ABOUT JERRY

Jerry is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. that helps customers buy and manage their insurance and car care needs, making car and home ownership easier and more affordable. Its data-driven marketplace lets customers compare quotes from 100+ insurers and buy, bundle, and service their car, home, motorcycle, and renters policies directly in the app. Jerry also offers car care services spanning maintenance, repairs, recalls, and driver safety. And while Jerry is digital-first, a team of licensed agents is available seven days a week. For more information, visit: .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Noah Hulbirt

LenderLogix

...

News Source: LenderLogix

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.