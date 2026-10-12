Optimal Blue Acquires Usherpa To Provide Originators With Tools To Win More Business By Connecting Eligibility, Pricing And Borrower Engagement

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue today announced it has acquired Usherpa, a marketing automation and borrower relationship engagement platform purpose-built for mortgage professionals. The acquisition expands Optimal Blue's ability to help lenders win more business by bringing borrower engagement capabilities closer to the product, pricing and eligibility solutions that over 200,000 originators use to identify and convert loan opportunities. Usherpa will be natively integrated into Optimal Blue while continuing to serve loan officers, real estate professionals and mortgage companies nationwide.







Image caption: Optimal Blue logo.

Historically, product, pricing and eligibility platforms and CRM platforms have operated in separate workflows. By bringing these capabilities closer together, Optimal Blue can help lenders connect relevant products and pricing with the right borrowers at the right time, improve loan officer productivity and create more qualified opportunities earlier in the origination process.

“Optimal Blue has always focused on helping lenders stay ahead of the market and originate loans more profitably,” said Joe Tyrrell, Chief Executive Officer, Optimal Blue.“By bringing together pricing intelligence and borrower engagement capabilities, we can ensure originators have the tools to strengthen relationships, uncover more opportunities and compete more effectively in any market environment. This acquisition is an important step towards creating a single originator command center that assists originators to move from lead to loan more efficiently.”

The acquisition will enhance the solutions available through Optimal Blue while maintaining the company's commitment to an open, partner-driven ecosystem. Customers will continue to have the flexibility to select the CRM and other technology providers based on their business needs.

Added Tyrrell,“While our vision is to provide a single, comprehensive offering for originators, we value the role that our partners play in bringing both key capabilities and choice, which is why we will always maintain an open ecosystem. Our goal is to create more value for lenders while preserving the choice, flexibility, and connectivity they need across the technologies they use every day.”

“Eligibility, pricing intelligence and borrower engagement have traditionally lived in separate systems and workflows,” said Erin Wester, chief product officer, Optimal Blue.“Bringing these capabilities together and enabling an expanded feedback loop creates opportunities for originators to better understand whom to engage, when to reach them and with which financing options. The result is a more seamless, connected experience that can reduce manual work, improve productivity and ultimately, help lenders convert more qualified opportunities. We're excited to welcome our new colleagues to Optimal Blue and to expand our capabilities together through their experience, customer knowledge and track record of execution.”

Through its relationship engagement platform, Usherpa helps mortgage professionals build their brands, nurture relationships and generate new business. Its platform enables users to stay connected with past customers, prospects, referral sources and business partners through personalized, automated engagement across the homeownership journey.

The addition of Usherpa's offerings expands the capabilities available through Optimal Blue, extending its support for originators beyond product, pricing and eligibility into borrower engagement and lead conversion. The powerful combination creates opportunities to build relationships and to deliver a more connected experience across the early stages of the mortgage origination process. Optimal Blue technology is used to price and lock more than one-third of mortgages nationwide and supports approximately 40% of loans hedged and sold into the secondary market.

Optimal Blue will continue investing in Usherpa while applying its expertise in client-centric, intentional and AI-driven innovation to borrower engagement, with future product development informed by customer feedback and evolving market needs. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue powers strategic performance across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only proven end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes optimize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue helps deliver measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.

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News Source: Optimal Blue

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