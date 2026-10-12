BIDU DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor rights notice: a securities class action alleges Baidu, Inc. overstated the ability of its AI-powered business to offset a rapidly collapsing legacy search advertising franchise. Purchasers of BIDU securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 may have recovery rights whether or not they still hold the shares

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) that a securities class action was filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased Baidu securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BIDU American Depositary Shares closed at a Class Period high of $162.52 on January 22, 2026, then closed at $90.87 on August 18, 2026 following a single-session decline of $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, on unusually heavy volume. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 13, 2026.

What BIDU Purchasers Are Entitled To Do

Every investor who bought Baidu securities during the Class Period is already a class member and does not need to file anything now to preserve the right to share in any future recovery. Investors with the largest documented losses have a separate and time-limited right: to ask the court to direct the case on behalf of everyone else. Those are two different rights, and only one of them carries a court-set date.

Rights Tied to Specific BIDU Purchase Dates

The action alleges that Baidu told investors its Core AI-powered Business growth was cushioning an 18% year-over-year decline in Baidu Core online marketing revenue, while failing to disclose that total revenue was reasonably likely to fall because that AI growth was insufficient or unsustainable. Plaintiffs contend the picture changed on August 18, 2026, when the Company reported that the AI-powered business itself fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB 12.5 billion and Legacy Business revenue fell 23% year over year.

Investor Rights at a Glance in the BIDU Action



Eligibility is anchored to purchases made from the November 18, 2025 third quarter earnings release through August 17, 2026.

Investors who already sold BIDU at a loss remain eligible; the right follows the purchase date, not current ownership.

Purchasers of Baidu ADS on Nasdaq are generally covered regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Reviewing trading records and potential eligibility carries no cost and no obligation.

Courts typically appoint the movant with the largest provable loss; the role does not increase that investor's individual share of any recovery. Class members who take no action before the court's date may still participate in any settlement or judgment.



"Investors who purchased Baidu ADS during the Class Period hold rights that do not depend on whether they still own the shares. The complaint alleges that the AI-powered business investors were told would cushion the legacy decline instead contracted 8% quarter over quarter. Shareholders should understand the options available to them well before the court's window closes." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until November 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BIDU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BIDU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BIDU stock or securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the BIDU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 13, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did BIDU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 12.73%, a decline of $13.25 per share, after the Company disclosed second quarter 2026 results showing the Baidu Core AI-powered Business fell 8% quarter over quarter and Legacy Business revenue fell 23% year over year. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BIDU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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