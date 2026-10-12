New Dating App Bondz Matches People Through Shared Interests In Southern California

Bondz's logo.

Bondz joins the dating app scene with an interest based matching algorithm and regional soft launch in four Southern California counties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bondz has launched a new interest based dating app focused on intentional matching around shared hobbies. The app was released for Android in August and iOS in September in four Southern California counties: Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange.Bondz has taken an anti-swipe stance with a scroll based system that requires users to scroll through an entire profile before making a choice on passing or matching. Four profiles are shown at a time on the“Matchez” page.“People can view profiles and not feel the pressure of having to decide right away if they like them or not,” Bondz's founder Jacob Abraham explained. Each profile displays a person's“Main Interest” along with their main profile picture. With less pressure on making immediate matching decisions and more focus on genuine and purposeful interaction, Bondz encourages meaningful connections with intentional matching.Unlike other dating apps, keeping people on the app isn't Bondz's goal.“To actually bring my match into a real date was daunting,” Abraham explained. His situation isn't unique, and many in Gen Z are wanting to find connections that go beyond texting over apps. Bondz business partners are able to offer exclusive promotions through Date Ideaz to encourage people to get off the app and engage with local businesses.Bondz's business partner program is currently in open beta and establishing partnerships throughout Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. Bondz has joined the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce as part of their commitment to supporting small and local businesses.Another feature is the“Bondz Code,” a personal code that everyone gets with their Bondz account. Adding someone's Bondz Code will put the other profile into the person's match queue even if there are no shared interests. This code can be shared anywhere online and in-person.When Jacob Abraham founded Bondz, he came up with solutions to the problems he faced with modern dating apps. With interest-based matching and Date Ideaz, Bondz is aiming to foster genuine connections. Bondz is now live, focusing on building communities first in four Southern California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Venture, and Santa Barbara. The app is currently free to download with premium features available for optional purchase, and those outside of Southern California can join the waitlist at their website (bondz).

Jacob Abraham

Bondz Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Dating App Bondz Matches People Through Shared Interests in Southern California News Provided By Bondz Inc. October 12, 2026, 18:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.