Ledger Reseller Investigation Widens As Theft Estimates Rise Arabian Post
The hardware wallet manufacturer has asked CryptoBilis to suspend sales and shipments while it examines complaints from customers whose digital assets disappeared. Ledger has not confirmed the total stolen, established how many people were affected or identified the cause of the reported losses.
Blockchain intelligence company Bitquery estimated losses at $93.2 million across 315 wallets in an analysis updated on 11 October, exceeding the earlier figure circulating among investigators. Its findings cover transactions across several blockchain networks, but the estimate remains an independent assessment rather than a verified tally accepted by Ledger.
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