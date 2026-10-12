China-EU Agreement Threatens Surge In Chinese Hybrid Exports Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> China's rapidly expanding hybrid vehicle exports to the European Union face new restrictions following a trade understanding between Beijing and Brussels, potentially disrupting a market worth $7.5 billion in the first six months of 2026.

Chinese customs figures show shipments to the EU's 27 member states tripled from $2.5 billion during the corresponding period last year. The half-year total was nearly nine times the $845 million recorded throughout 2021, illustrating how quickly manufacturers have expanded their presence.

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said after negotiations in Beijing on Friday that the understanding would halve exports of conventional and plug-in hybrids to the bloc. He said the measures could reduce imports by several million vehicles over four years, although neither side has published a complete implementation framework.

China's Commerce Ministry said on Monday that the arrangement would permit continued growth in exports and guarantee China an import quota no smaller than that allocated to other suppliers. The differing emphasis highlighted questions over the eventual scale and operation of the restrictions.

The agreement follows two days of talks between Šefčovič and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on October 8 and 9. European negotiators sought to address the bloc's widening trade imbalance with China while avoiding a broader escalation in commercial disputes.

The framework also covers improved market access for European businesses and easier licensing of Chinese rare earth exports, according to Šefčovič. Those commitments form part of a wider negotiating package, although the automotive provisions have immediate implications for manufacturers whose European sales increasingly depend on hybrids.

Chinese automakers shifted towards plug-in hybrid exports after the EU imposed additional countervailing duties on Chinese-made battery electric vehicles in October 2024. Hybrids were outside the scope of that investigation and consequently escaped the additional charges, creating a significant difference in market access between the two technologies.

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Demand has also benefited from gaps in charging infrastructure across parts of Europe. Plug-in hybrids combine an electric motor with a combustion engine, allowing drivers to continue travelling when charging facilities are unavailable. That flexibility has helped Chinese manufacturers compete on price, range and equipment.

SAIC Motor, BYD and Chery account for more than 90% of Chinese hybrid sales volume in the EU, according to Jefferies. Hybrids represent more than half of those companies' European vehicle sales, making their commercial exposure to any new quotas substantial.

Figures from Schmidt Automotive Research show Chinese brands captured 15% of Europe's electric vehicle market in the second quarter, compared with 9.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Their share of the plug-in hybrid segment exceeded one quarter, up from 1.7% at the beginning of 2024.

The expansion has challenged established European manufacturers. Volkswagen remained the EU's leading plug-in hybrid seller with a 31.8% market share, but BYD, Chery, SAIC and Geely have narrowed the gap, according to automotive industry data.

BYD, China's largest hybrid exporter to Europe, sold more plug-in hybrids than fully electric models in the first eight months of 2026. Its Seal U sport utility vehicle was its best-selling European plug-in hybrid model, according to figures compiled by Li Yanwei of the China Automobile Dealers Association.

Analysts at Citi said the preliminary understanding had eased immediate tariff concerns, although volume ceilings, minimum prices and possible exemptions still required technical negotiations. The distinction matters because predictable quotas could alter which models Chinese companies prioritise for European customers.

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Investors offered a mixed response on Monday. BYD shares fell 1.8%, while Chery gained 1.4% and SAIC advanced 0.5%, reflecting differing assessments of the commercial consequences and the prospect of easing wider trade tensions.

Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai consultancy Automobility, said tighter import access would strengthen incentives for Chinese producers to manufacture within Europe. He cautioned that establishing local operations requires substantial investment, potentially forcing smaller companies to reconsider their expansion plans.

Jefferies analysts also identified a possible shift towards higher-priced vehicles if export volumes become restricted. Such a change could bring Chinese manufacturers into closer competition with German premium carmakers, while encouraging additional manufacturing investment inside the EU.

Both sides have indicated that further negotiations are necessary. Šefčovič said discussions would resume by January, leaving officials to determine the baseline for reductions, procedures for allocating import quotas and the treatment of individual manufacturers. The parties have not specified whether restrictions would apply uniformly across different hybrid technologies and models.