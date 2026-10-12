Epstein Cultivated Woody Allen Ties To Widen Connections Arabian Post
Emails released by the US Department of Justice trace a relationship that began at a New York dinner on 2 December 2010 and continued until Epstein's death in August 2019. The records show the convicted sex offender deliberately sought Allen's company while attempting to rebuild his standing among prominent political, cultural and business figures.
Epstein specifically asked a publicist organising the 2010 gathering at his Manhattan home to invite Allen. Guests included Andrew, then a British prince, and other well-known personalities. The occasion came after Epstein had served a sentence arising from his 2008 Florida conviction for offences involving prostitution and a minor.
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