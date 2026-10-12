Britain Retains Mansion Tax Threshold Despite Fiscal Pressures Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain's Chancellor John Healey has ruled out extending the planned mansion tax to homes worth £1.5 million, preserving the £2 million threshold despite mounting pressure to raise revenue ahead of this month's Budget.

The decision follows concerns among Labour MPs that widening the levy would capture substantially more households in expensive neighbourhoods, particularly London, and intensify opposition to a tax intended to target the wealthiest property owners.

The annual charge, formally called the High Value Council Tax Surcharge, is scheduled to begin in April 2028. Introduced under former Chancellor Rachel Reeves, it will apply to residential properties in England valued at £2 million or more, using 2026 prices as the reference point.

The government originally estimated that fewer than 1% of homes would be affected. Extending eligibility to properties worth £1.5 million would have considerably enlarged the number of taxpayers, creating additional political and administrative complications.

Four annual bands have been announced: £2,500 for homes valued between £2 million and £2.5 million, £3,500 for those between £2.5 million and £3.5 million, £5,000 for properties between £3.5 million and £5 million, and £7,500 above £5 million.

Owners will pay the surcharge on top of existing council tax. Unlike ordinary council tax receipts, which finance local authorities, the additional revenue will flow to central government, although ministers say it will support funding for local services.

Official Budget estimates put the annual yield at £400 million in 2028-29, increasing to £430 million the following year. Those figures illustrate the limited fiscal return from a measure focused on a narrow segment of the housing market.

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Healey faces broader budgetary pressures ahead of the October 28 statement, including higher borrowing costs, inflation and competing demands for public spending. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that departmental spending plans face substantial pressures without additional funding or explicit reductions in services.

The surcharge was designed as a narrower alternative to a general annual wealth tax, which would require authorities to assess assets ranging from businesses and investments to property. Housing has identifiable locations and ownership records, but accurately establishing market values remains difficult.

The Valuation Office is expected to conduct a targeted assessment of high-value homes, separately from existing council tax bands. Those bands still reflect 1991 property values in England, making them unsuitable for determining which homes exceed the new threshold.

Valuation disputes present a significant implementation challenge. Homes with unusual designs, substantial alterations or few comparable sales can be difficult to price accurately. Owners facing several thousand pounds in annual charges may have a financial incentive to contest assessments, increasing demands on valuation officials and appeals systems.

A further difficulty arises when property wealth bears little relationship to disposable income. Long-standing homeowners may occupy houses whose values have risen sharply without having sufficient cash income to meet another annual bill.

The government's consultation proposed allowing qualifying owners who cannot afford the charge to defer payment until a property is sold. It also sought views on defining legal ownership, discounts, exemptions, enforcement and the procedure for challenging valuations.

That consultation closed on July 14. Parliamentary research published in July said ministers had not yet released its outcome and intended to place the principal provisions in a future Finance Bill.

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Supporters argue that the measure addresses disparities in property taxation. A government consultation highlighted how a home valued at about £10 million in London could face a smaller council tax bill than a much cheaper property elsewhere, reflecting outdated assessment bands and differing local charges.

Opponents question whether a separate surcharge is the most efficient response to those disparities. A comprehensive revaluation of the existing system could distribute liabilities differently, although such an exercise would itself create winners, losers and political resistance.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has argued that relying on the highest existing council tax bands would fail to identify today's most valuable homes accurately, because house-price growth has varied sharply between regions since 1991.

The government has said local authorities will collect the surcharge and receive compensation for administrative costs. That arrangement places practical responsibilities on councils even though the receipts are destined for the Treasury, creating another operational distinction from existing council tax.

The proposed surcharge excludes social housing. Ministers have also considered exemptions covering certain student, military and diplomatic accommodation, alongside rules for cases involving freeholders and leaseholders.