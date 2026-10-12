Temasek Trust And World Bank Group Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Shared Development Priorities Arabian Post
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The partnership combines the catalytic capital capabilities, convening platforms, and innovation networks of the Temasek Trust Collective with the World Bank Group's global development expertise, reach, and country-level insights to help promising solutions move from pilot to scale.
Both organisations will explore co-financing and innovative financing approaches to mobilise additional resources, initially focusing on climate and energy, water, agriculture, and health.
A regional Knowledge Node will be established at Temasek Shophouse in Singapore to connect philanthropic partners with development expertise, networks, and opportunities, and to help promising solutions move from pilot to scale.
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Temasek Trust and the World Bank Group today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at harnessing the complementary strengths of philanthropy and development finance to advance shared development priorities. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the inaugural World Bank Group Philanthropy Forum held as part of its Annual Meetings in Bangkok.
The partnership combines the Temasek Trust Collective's catalytic capital capabilities, convening platforms, and innovation networks with the World Bank Group's global development expertise, reach, and country-level insights. Together, they will strengthen cross-sector collaboration and help promising solutions achieve impact at scale.
Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, World Bank Group, said:“As development needs grow and resources come under pressure, partnership matters more than ever. Philanthropic organizations bring deep expertise and innovative solutions that align closely with our core missions and jobs agenda. The Philanthropy Hub will connect ideas, resources, and partners to take those solutions to scale, and to deliver for people and communities around the world.”
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